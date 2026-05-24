Insider Points Out The Browns’ Most Overlooked Weakness

The Cleveland Browns have checked off most of the boxes on the long to-do list they took into this offseason. Using the free agent market and 2026 NFL Draft, the Browns have rebuilt their offensive line, upgraded their wide receivers, and added depth at key positions on both offense and defense.

The Browns were unable to address their quarterback position, but that was due more to a lack of legitimate options than an absent desire for change. Now, in the midst of organized team activities (OTAs) that began this week, the Browns may have an area they still need to address.

Insider Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com is pointing out the Browns’ most overlooked weakness, identifying the lack of pass rushers to complement Myles Garrett.

“I’m still worried about edge rush depth. Alex Wright received a contract befitting a No. 2 edge rusher last season, but he still needs to stay healthy and produce. It’s a prove-it year for Isaiah McGuire. This group might hinge on whether McGuire and Julian Okwara can be productive No. 3 options. There’s also a big opportunity for Logan Fano, the undrafted brother of left tackle Spencer Fano,” Labbe wrote.

The Browns did attempt to address the issue by agreeing to terms with free agent edge rusher A.J. Epenesa this offseason. However, the former Buffalo Bills lineman did not pass his physical, and Cleveland did not sign him.

Wright received a three-year, $33 million contract extension from the Browns during last season that kept him from hitting the market as a free agent. He finished with 5.5 sacks in 14 games (nine starts), as a quadriceps injury kept him sidelined from Weeks 10-12.

He also suffered a torn triceps that limited him to four games in 2024. A third-round pick by the Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft, the 25-year-old has 11.5 sacks in 51 games.

McGuire was a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. After getting limited playing time as a rookie, he has 4.5 sacks in 33 games (11 starts) over the past two seasons.

Okwara re-signed with Cleveland as a free agent after spending last season on the practice squad. A third-round pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2020 NFL Draft, he played 13 games for the Arizona Cardinals in 2024 and posted 1.0 sack.

Logan Fano signed as a free agent almost immediately following the 2026 NFL Draft, in which the Browns took his brother with the No. 9 overall selection. Logan Fano had 10.5 sacks in three seasons at Utah and is an intriguing prospect.

At OTAs and minicamp, the Browns will try to learn what they can about this group so they can figure out a solid rotation for the upcoming season.

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