Insider Reveals What He’s Hearing About Myles Garrett’s Trade Value

The Cleveland Browns have a dilemma on their hands.

On Monday, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett publicly requested a trade and asked the franchise to send him to a team in contention for the Super Bowl.

Cleveland’s front office has insisted the team has no desire to trade Garrett, a stance the franchise has made throughout last season.

Still, Garrett’s potential trade value could be enticing for the Browns.

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler explained that Cleveland could command multiple first-round draft picks should the Browns decide to move Garrett during the offseason.

“People I’ve talked to about Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett’s trade market agree that his immense talent should garner at least two quality picks in return – either two first-rounders, or a first-rounder and a high-level Day 2 pick package. They also agree the list of potential suitors would be condensed due to his desire to join a contender after requesting a trade,” Fowler said.

Garrett is signed through the 2026 season, and Cleveland does not have to make a move despite his request.

Yet Fowler noted that “perhaps the trade value will eventually be too hard to pass up” as teams make aggressive offers to add Garrett to their roster.

The defensive end was named the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and he was in contention for the award again this season despite the Browns’ 3-14 record in 2024.

Garrett finished the season with 14 sacks, the fourth consecutive year that he’s done so.

He became the first player since 1982 to accomplish this feat.

