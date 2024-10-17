Browns Nation

Thursday, October 17, 2024
Former Coach Predicts Browns’ Record In Next 3 Games

By
Cleveland Browns stadium
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

With a 1-5 record, The Cleveland Browns’ season, in the minds of most people, is essentially over, and at this point, they can only play the role of spoiler, since they have very little chance of making the playoffs.

They have three challenging games coming up in the next three weeks, starting with a tilt against the Cincinnati Bengals, who are 2-4 but are always a threat, this Sunday.

They will then face off against the mighty Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 before they play against the surprising Los Angeles Chargers, who are currently 3-2, on Nov. 3 before they have their bye week.

Former NFL coach Blake Williams went on the “Come Get Some” show and was asked how many wins Cleveland will get in these next three games, all of which will take place at home, and he said none, “unless they make some big changes.”

Cleveland has struggled mightily on offense so far this season, and they haven’t been able to muster as many as 20 points in a single game.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to look like a faint shadow of his former Pro Bowl self, and star wide receiver Amari Cooper is jetting east to upstate New York after a big trade sent him to the Buffalo Bills this week.

The one real piece of good news for the Browns is Nick Chubb, their star running back who suffered a severe knee injury in Week 2 of last season, is expected to make his return to game action this weekend.

Perhaps he will give them just enough of a shot in the arm to give them a chance at victory over Joe Burrow’s crew.

Robert Marvi
Browns Nation Staff
Robert Marvi
Contributor at Browns Nation
Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He [...]

