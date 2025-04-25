Former Coach Says Browns ‘Fleeced’ Jaguars In Draft Trade

Browns GM Andrew Berry is known for making trades during the draft, something he’s done several times during his tenure with the Browns.

Berry’s moves have been critiqued over the years as he’s willing to take a calculated risk to improve his team’s draft capital or acquire more picks.

His latest move may ultimately be considered one of his best.

Cleveland traded the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft, the team’s No. 104 pick in the fourth round, and the No. 200 pick in the sixth round to Jacksonville in exchange for the No. 5 pick, the No. 36 pick in the second round, and the No. 126 pick in the fourth round.

The Browns also acquired the Jaguars’ first-round selection in 2026, rounding out an impressive haul to move down three spots in this year’s draft.

Most analysts have praised the move, including former NFL coach Jon Gruden.

The Super Bowl-winning coach was effusive with praise for Berry’s move, calling it an all-time great move in his analysis of the 2025 NFL Draft.

“I think they fleeced Jacksonville. To get the Jaguars’ No. 1 pick next year, and only move down a few spots … That’s the greatest trade ever,” Gruden said.

“I think the Cleveland Browns FLEECED Jacksonville”@BarstoolGruden loves this trade for the Browns pic.twitter.com/UGV7rvyvh6 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 25, 2025

The Browns acquired Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham with their first-round selection.

Berry now has four Day 2 decisions to make on Friday as the franchise owns the No. 33 and No. 36 picks in the second round and the No. 67 and No. 94 picks in the third round.

Cleveland’s trade with Jacksonville was the second move that Berry made on Thursday.

The Browns received the No. 166 pick in this year’s fifth round and a 2027 fifth-round pick from Houston, and Cleveland shipped the Texans this year’s No. 179 and No. 216 picks in the sixth round as well as the No. 255 pick in the seventh round.

