Friday, April 25, 2025
Analyst Praises Andrew Berry For Draft Moves

Analyst Praises Andrew Berry For Draft Moves

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns reshaped their draft strategy with a clever trade maneuver, moving back from the No. 2 overall pick in a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars that netted them substantial returns.

Instead of staying put, the Browns slid down to fifth overall and landed defensive tackle Mason Graham, instantly bolstering their defensive front.

Though some fans might have expected the Cleveland Browns to target more obvious needs at quarterback, wide receiver, or offensive tackle, the team’s front office stuck to their draft board and selected whom they considered the best player available.

Cleveland Browns analyst Daryl Ruiter didn’t mince words about the move, giving high marks to the team’s GM for his strategic approach to the draft.

“Very smart day for Andrew Berry, who did exactly what I said early in the offseason he should do before I hopped on the Travis Hunter train – slide back a few spots and fortify the trenches + he also flipped 6th & 7th round picks to get into round 5,” Ruiter wrote on X.

The trade package sweetened the deal considerably, bringing in a future first-round pick in 2026 along with improved middle-round selections.

It’s a critical advantage given their tight cap situation and the financial constraints imposed by Deshaun Watson’s contract.

Moreover, the Browns entered trade discussions with a clear focus on a “very short list” of elite prospects they coveted: Travis Hunter,  Abdul Carter, and Mason Graham.

The Jacksonville trade kept them well within striking distance to secure Graham at the fifth spot.

While Graham may not boast the most imposing size or length among defensive linemen in this draft class, his combination of explosiveness, power, and relentless motor makes him a nightmare for opposing offensive lines.

Yagya Bhargava
Yagya Bhargava
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football.

Browns Nation