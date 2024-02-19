Browns Nation

Former Coach Says Browns Must 'Increase The Quality' At 1 Position

Former Coach Says Browns Must ‘Increase The Quality’ At 1 Position

Cleveland Browns offensive line
Cleveland Browns offensive line (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns suffered a major loss in the offseason.

Bill Callahan is widely considered to be the best offensive lineman coach in the league, so watching him leave to join his son Brian in the Tennessee Titans was tough to stomach.

Callahan had the offensive line ready to deliver week in and week out, and that’s despite an evident shortage of talent and a plethora of injuries.

With that in mind, former coaches Gregg and Blake Williams believe the team should address that situation and add more depth to their offensive line in the offseason, especially at the tackle position (via COME GET SOME on Twitter).

They raved about new Browns offensive line coach Andy Dickerson, who they know from their time together with the Los Angeles Rams, and they trust he’s going to be able to do a solid job with the team.

That’s definitely going to be a point of emphasis going forward.

The Browns are clearly looking to get better on offense this season, just like they did with defense and special teams the year prior.

Ken Dorsey and Kevin Stefanski could be one of the best OC-HC duos in the league, given the former’s ability to develop quarterbacks and design plays and the latter’s play-calling skills.

But not even the best and most mobile quarterback on Earth will be able to get the job done unless he’s given some time and space to operate, so the Browns need to make sure to protect Deshaun Watson going forward.

