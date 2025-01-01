Former GM Makes Bold Prediction About Browns In 2025

The Cleveland Browns will turn the page on the 2024 campaign after Saturday’s finale against the Baltimore Ravens.

Cleveland will finish with at least 13 losses, by far the most in any of the five seasons head coach Kevin Stefanski has led the Browns.

Much of the Browns’ struggles in 2024 have come from their offense as starting quarterback Deshaun Watson failed to produce in the new offensive scheme the Browns implemented for him this season.

Would a new quarterback and other tweaks to the roster be enough to change the organization’s fortunes?

Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum believes so.

Tannenbaum made a bold prediction for the Browns’ 2025 season, suggesting that the team would add current Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins and immediately be competitive.

“Kirk Cousins will lead the Browns to the AFC North division title. To me, this one’s really easy because you reunite with Kevin Stefanski. They need a quarterback. They have a really good defense. And if Kirk Cousins plays ‘B’ or better, they win the division,” Tannenbaum said.

.@RealTannenbaum thinks Kirk Cousins will join the Browns next season and lead them to win the AFC North 👀 pic.twitter.com/fNFq44eunU — First Take (@FirstTake) January 1, 2025

Multiple reports have suggested Cousins will be cut after the season as Atlanta recently benched the quarterback in favor of 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix Jr.

The Falcons benched the four-time Pro Bowler despite leading the team to a 7-7 record through 14 games.

This season, Cousins threw for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns, and a career-worst 16 interceptions in 14 games.

Despite having Watson under contract for two more seasons, the Browns are looking to bring in another quarterback to compete for the starting role.

