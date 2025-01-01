Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, January 1, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Former GM Makes Bold Prediction About Browns In 2025

Former GM Makes Bold Prediction About Browns In 2025

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 18: A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will turn the page on the 2024 campaign after Saturday’s finale against the Baltimore Ravens.

Cleveland will finish with at least 13 losses, by far the most in any of the five seasons head coach Kevin Stefanski has led the Browns.

Much of the Browns’ struggles in 2024 have come from their offense as starting quarterback Deshaun Watson failed to produce in the new offensive scheme the Browns implemented for him this season.

Would a new quarterback and other tweaks to the roster be enough to change the organization’s fortunes?

Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum believes so.

Tannenbaum made a bold prediction for the Browns’ 2025 season, suggesting that the team would add current Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins and immediately be competitive.

“Kirk Cousins will lead the Browns to the AFC North division title. To me, this one’s really easy because you reunite with Kevin Stefanski. They need a quarterback. They have a really good defense. And if Kirk Cousins plays ‘B’ or better, they win the division,” Tannenbaum said.

Multiple reports have suggested Cousins will be cut after the season as Atlanta recently benched the quarterback in favor of 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix Jr.

The Falcons benched the four-time Pro Bowler despite leading the team to a 7-7 record through 14 games.

This season, Cousins threw for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns, and a career-worst 16 interceptions in 14 games.

Despite having Watson under contract for two more seasons, the Browns are looking to bring in another quarterback to compete for the starting role.

NEXT:  Browns Being Linked To Top QB Prospect In 2025 Draft
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation