Browns Being Linked To Top QB Prospect In 2025 Draft

The Cleveland Browns are near the end of their 2024 campaign, limping to the finish line with a 3-13 record.

Cleveland’s poor results on the field are bringing hope to fans for next season as the Browns currently own the No. 3 overall pick for the 2025 NFL Draft.

It’s a pick that could be used on several players, including a quarterback who could become a franchise player.

That’s exactly who analyst Ian Valentino believes the team will use their selection on, suggesting the Browns would take Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders with that first-round selection.

“Some believe there’s no chance Deion Sanders will allow Shedeur Sanders to land in Cleveland, but there’s not much leverage created from lobbying the media. Shedeur Sanders is well-equipped to maximize Kevin Stefanski’s offense on Day 1 and get the Browns back to the playoffs. His playmaking, high football IQ, and accuracy will translate to the NFL, and getting the Browns into a perennial playoff team would make him a legend,” Valentino said.

Sanders is one of two quarterbacks who have been named as potential top-three picks, joining Miami signal-caller Cam Ward as the other.

The Colorado quarterback completed 74 percent of his passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns this season.

He also threw 10 interceptions for the Buffaloes in 2024.

The Browns are in desperate need of a quarterback after starter Deshaun Watson went 1-6 this season with no strong outings to show for it.

Overall, Watson finished the year by completing 63.4 percent of his passes for 1,148 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions.

NEXT:

6 Browns Players Not Practicing On Wednesday