Browns Urged Not To Pursue Trade For Star WR

No, Cleveland Browns fans, it’s not 2024.

The déjà vu moment you’re feeling is real, however.

Rumors are again circulating that the Browns are interested in trading for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Analysts have suggested Cleveland wants to pair Aiyuk with a young quarterback from this year’s draft, giving the Browns another strong wide receiver opposite Jerry Jeudy.

That’s not a move analyst Garrett Bush believes is in the Browns’ best interest, and he urged the team to reconsider this hypothetical trade instead.

“To me, he’s probably the same type of guy you’ve got in Jerry Jeudy. To me, I’m not interested,” Bush said.

Bush said that Aiyuk is not a “bona fide number one receiver,” suggesting that the sixth-year veteran would struggle to serve in that role.

He also pointed to Aiyuk’s health and compensation as two more reasons Cleveland shouldn’t pull the trigger on this move.

Last summer, Aiyuk signed a four-year deal worth up to $120 million, a price tag Cleveland could ill-afford to add to its burgeoning salary cap situation.

Additionally, the wide receiver tore his ACL and MCL last season, and there’s no public timetable for when he will return to action in 2025.

Bush said that Cleveland should have pursued D.K. Metcalf instead, a player whom the rival Pittsburgh Steelers added by giving the Seattle Seahawks a second-round draft pick earlier in March.

The analyst concluded that at best, Aiyuk is comparable to what Jeudy already offers the team.

Last year, Jeudy broke through as Cleveland’s top receiving option, recording over 1,000 receiving yards for the first time as a professional and earning his first Pro Bowl nod.

