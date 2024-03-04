Reporter Names 2 WR Options ‘To Keep An Eye On’ For The Browns

The Cleveland Browns have an almost perfect defense, and the team shouldn’t spend that much money to revamp that side of the field this offseason.

Cleveland’s offense, however, could use some improvements.

While having quarterback Deshaun Watson back on the field will obviously be a huge help for the Browns in 2024, they also need to make sure he has enough weapons at his disposal as well.

Cleveland’s star running back Nick Chubb could be back to full strength by the start of next season, and that will clearly open up plenty of space for Watson to do his thing.

However, the Browns’ lack of another threat in the passing game has also become quite evident.

With that in mind, ESPN’s Jake Trotter recently put together an interesting list of potential wide receiver targets for the team.

He claimed that Cleveland could look to make a run at Calvin Ridley, who’s always been a very productive and underrated player, but one who might not re-sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason.

Trotter also believes the Browns could be in the mix to land Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown, as the Arizona Cardinals could look to take Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 4 pick of this year’s NFL Draft, thus opening the door for the former Baltimore Ravens star to leave the desert.

Whatever the case, QB play will be key for Cleveland to reach their true potential, so all eyes will be set on Watson, and the team needs to put him in the best position to succeed.