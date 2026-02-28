Former NFL GM Proposes Blockbuster Browns, Lions Trade

One of the more enjoyable parts of NFL fandom is coming up with potential trades that would forever change the fortunes of a team. With so many areas of need, the Cleveland Browns provide a bevy of opportunities to think about some really big deals.

Unfortunately, the Browns have been on the wrong end of one of the worst trades in NFL history, with quarterback Deshaun Watson falling off a cliff after being acquired from the Houston Texans before the 2022 season.

Now, one ESPN analyst is proposing that the Browns trade away their top player, who is arguably the best player in the entire league. Though the return would be massive, it may be unlikely that Cleveland would make a move like that.

Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum is proposing a blockbuster trade for the Browns that would send Myles Garrett to the Detroit Lions for two draft picks and wide receiver Jameson Williams.

“Two first-round picks and Jameson Williams to the Detroit Lions, who says no? If you’re the Lions, you go to the Super Bowl with Aidan Hutchinson, Myles Garrett and that offense. If you’re the Browns, you have such a big rebuild. Two first-round picks, and get a young, explosive player, 17 touchdowns in his career. You need so many weapons. You need so many holes to fill. If I’m the Browns, I’d do that to start the massive rebuild,” Tannenbaum said.

Should the Browns be listening to trade offers for Myles Garrett? 🤔 —@RealTannenbaum reveals an offer the Browns shouldn’t refuse… pic.twitter.com/U8epBMdLdR — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 27, 2026

This may be why Tannenbaum has “former NFL GM” attached to his name. First of all, based on fan reaction alone, the Browns can ill afford to trade the reigning Defensive Player of the Year who just set the single-season record for sacks.

Then, if Tannenbaum truly believes that such a deal would put the Lions into the Super Bowl, that would diminish the value of those picks for the Browns substantially, pushing them into the end of the first round. In addition, Williams was given a huge contract extension by Detroit that begins in the 2027 season, and he has also been suspended twice by the NFL, once for PED use and once for violating the league’s gambling policy.

It seems like the risks of this proposal far outweigh the potential rewards for the Browns. Not only would they lose Garrett at a very pivotal time for the organization, with new head coach Todd Monken and defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg taking over, but they are unlikely to see any real payoff until years down the road.

While it might be fun to think about, this trade would be a huge surprise if it ends up being made.

