2026 QB Prospect Is Getting Advice From Johnny Manziel

NFL Draft prospects can get advice from any number of sources. It might come from former teammates who went through the process, coaches who have counseled other players, and even from someone who may have learned from their failures.

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia is one of the more unique players at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. He displays a brash personality that he was able to back up with excellent play, so it should come as no surprise that he has an unusual and somewhat controversial mentor.

The 2026 QB prospect said he is getting advice from former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel.

“[Johnny Manziel’s] given me what to look out for, what it’s like, how to stay in the process,” Pavia said. “He’s giving me some good advice for sure. He always reaches out, too, checks up on me [to] make sure I’m good.”

Manziel is best used as a cautionary tale after he became one of the biggest busts in recent draft history. “Johnny Football” was a Heisman Trophy winner and the No. 22 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Browns, but he was out of the league by 2016 and later dealt with substance abuse issues and domestic violence charges.

His hard feelings toward the Browns seem to last to this day. Now 33 years old, Manziel was still bashing the organization and the city of Cleveland as recently as this past season.

It is unclear why Pavia would not only be seeking advice from Manziel, but also why he would make the relationship so proudly public. NFL teams look to avoid any player with even a hint of a red flag, and this pairing is about as colorful as it gets.

After losing out on this season’s Heisman Trophy to Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza, Pavia posted a vulgar message on social media directed at the voters. He also got into a heated argument with a fan after a game against Alabama that was captured on video.

Already a questionable prospect based on his size, if Pavia is hoping this relationship will improve his stock, he may want to think again. Measured against what Shedeur Sanders went through last year as he fell into the fifth round with nothing like Pavia’s reputation, it is a curious choice to say the least.

It is a virtual certainty that after hearing these comments from Pavia, there is no way on earth the Browns should be looking to draft him.

