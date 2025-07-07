Browns Rookie Draws Comparison To Julian Edelman

The Cleveland Browns need as much help as they can get on offense.

They signed Diontae Johnson to help Jerry Jeudy in the passing game, but they don’t have any guarantees after that.

That’s why it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see Luke Floriea make the team.

The undrafted rookie out of Kent State has turned some heads at the rookie minicamp, voluntary OTAs, and mandatory minicamp, and it’s not like he has a lot of competition.

That, plus his versatile skill set, made Lance Reisland of Cleveland.com compare him to New England Patriots legend Julian Edelman:

“And if you’re getting Julian Edelman vibes, you’re not alone. Both excel in the slot, both are undersized, both play with a chip on their shoulder, and both rely on quickness, toughness, and sharp route-running to make plays, not just NFL Combine measurables,” Reisland wrote about Floriea.

Floriea finished his collegiate career with 100 receptions for 1,321 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Despite being undersized, he’s tough and physical against linebackers, and he can hold his own against bigger players out of the slot.

He could be a solid fit right in the middle, while Jeudy and Cedric Tillman handle things outside.

He showcases quick moves and impressive acceleration to change directions, thus making him a mismatch against most linebackers.

Floriea can also help with the running game, given that he’s a strong and willing blocker who can also be a safety valve for the quarterback in bubble screen plays, thus making him a strong contributor to the play-action game.

If that’s not enough, he can also play on special teams.

The Browns can find ways to get him on the field early and often, all while having him on a team-friendly contract, so he should be a name to keep a close eye on going forward.

