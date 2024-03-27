Former NFL Player Explains Why Browns Are ‘Under The Radar’

For years, the Cleveland Browns have been overlooked and even mocked.

The usual narrative around this team is that they’re not good enough to compete at a high level.

Even last season, with a revamped roster, fans and analysts alike weren’t so high on this team.

That could be the case again in 2024.

Notably, former NFL player Jason McCourty believes that could be a big mistake, as this team could definitely be a legitimate threat to come out of the AFC.

When talking about the Browns, he argued that the narrative around Deshaun Watson often made people overlook them (via Cleveland Browns on cleveland.com on YouTube).

Watson’s reputation took a massive hit, and his injury-proneness has also raised questions about him, as he’s only been able to play 12 games in two years, and he wasn’t that good for the most part.

That’s why Watson will continue to be the biggest factor for this team going forward.

As McCourty pointed out, the team had an elite defense last season, and while they should still look to improve in terms of points allowed, they should be as good—if not better—in the second year under Jim Schwartz’s tutelage.

The Browns hired Ken Dorsey as their new offensive coordinator, and he’s had plenty of success with mobile quarterbacks with strong arms in the past.

They also traded for Jerry Jeudy to make sure Watson has a solid No. 2 option in the passing game.

If he stays healthy and doesn’t turn the ball over, this team will be very dangerous in 2024.

