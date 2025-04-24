Former NFL Player Sends Warning To Browns About No. 2 Pick

The Cleveland Browns have an opportunity to turn their franchise around once and for all.

The Tennessee Titans will most likely take Cam Ward, and that will leave the door wide open for them to take Travis Hunter at No. 2.

That’s why former NFL star LeSean McCoy believes this should be a no-brainer selection for Andrew Berry.

Talking on FOX’s “The Facility,” the retired running back claimed that there was no way the Browns should even consider trading down from No. 2 or passing on Hunter if they didn’t take Shedeur Sanders:

“If you don’t decide to get Shedeur, you gotta take Travis Hunter. Moving back when you got one of the best players you’ve ever seen in football, you can’t miss out on that, even if he’s not what we think he is,” McCoy said. “Browns fans, please don’t let your GM mess this up. You finally got something special and great that we haven’t seen before […] You need someone who is a generational talent. Travis Hunter is your guy. Take him, please.”

.@CutOnDime25 has a message for the Browns ahead of Thursday's draft: "We’ve never seen a player like Travis Hunter. Don’t let your GM mess this up." pic.twitter.com/c1BETP84rt — The Facility (@TheFacilityFS1) April 22, 2025

It’s hard to argue with this argument.

Hunter is aiming to become the first full-time two-way player in modern football history.

He’s the most polished cornerback prospect, and by far the best wide receiver prospect as well.

He’s also a show-stopper who will bring plenty of people to the stadium, and who’ll get thousands of eyeballs watching week in and week out.

This team needs a quarterback in the worst possible way, but this class isn’t very promising at that position.

The Browns should be hoping not to pick in the top five again for a very long time, and it’s not every day that you have an opportunity to get a player of Hunter’s caliber.

He seems to be a once-in-a-lifetime kind of player.

Even if he doesn’t turn out to be as good as people think he will be, which is a big if, it will be impossible to blame Andrew Berry or anybody else for taking him at No. 2.

Today, it’s an obvious and easy choice.

