Browns Now Have Highest Odds To Draft 1 QB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns quarterback situation continues to evolve, with Alabama’s Jalen Milroe emerging as a potential target for the franchise.

Despite projections linking Colorado star Travis Hunter to the Browns at the No. 2 pick, the organization remains receptive to trade offers that could alter their draft strategy.

Regardless of how the first round unfolds, Cleveland appears determined to add a rookie quarterback to their roster.

Recent odds movement reflects this growing connection.

According to Kay Adams, FanDuel now lists the Browns as the betting favorite to secure Milroe’s services, with +230 odds leading the pack.

Newest odds for Jalen Milroe on @FDSportsbook 👀 pic.twitter.com/9eN96Ib7yX — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) April 23, 2025

The New York Giants (+380), Pittsburgh Steelers (+410), New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, and Los Angeles Rams round out the top contenders.

As Cleveland prepares for their second selection at No. 33 overall, their quarterback evaluation process has been thorough.

The team has carefully assessed Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart, Louisville’s Tyler Shough, and Alabama’s Milroe.

Among these prospects, Milroe has generated the most significant buzz in Browns circles, gaining momentum as a potential Day 2 selection.

What makes Milroe particularly intriguing is his exceptional physical toolkit.

Moreover, his development path appears promising, as he has been training with respected quarterback specialist Jordan Palmer throughout the pre-draft process.

His progression has been steady and noticeable at every evaluation checkpoint – from Senior Bowl performances to Combine workouts to his Pro Day exhibition.

Should Milroe develop along a trajectory similar to Jalen Hurts, he could ultimately represent tremendous value in this quarterback class, potentially becoming one of the draft’s most significant steals.

NEXT:

Browns Analyst Sounds Off On Slander About 1 QB Prospect