Former NFL QB Can’t Wait To See Browns’ New Pick In Action

Before the 2025 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns had a mess at quarterback. Deshaun Watson, signed to a massive contract before the 2022 season, was going to miss the entire year due to injury. Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel were rookies, and even Kenny Pickett was slated to be a starter. That was before Joe Flacco came back and made an appearance.

As of now, Watson and Sanders are expected to battle for the starter’s job, but neither player looks like the answer for the Browns. Cleveland added yet another quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft, Arkansas’ Taylen Green, with the 182nd pick in the 6th round.

Following the selection, former NFL QB Chase Daniel praised the team.

“Taylen Green to the Browns…I can’t wait to see Monken’s offense with him in it. Browns are having a really nice draft,” said Daniel.

Taylen Green to the Browns… I can’t wait to see Monken’s offense with him in it. Browns are having a really nice draft https://t.co/EGTNWjqE3n — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) April 25, 2026

During the NFL Combine in February, Green opened a lot of eyes with his incredible performance. Daniel initially posted about Green’s fantastic Combine weekend, including the QB’s blazing fast 4.36 40-yard dash time, second-best in Combine history for the position. Furthermore, Green’s broad jump (11’2″) and vertical jump (43.50″) were tops all-time for quarterbacks at the Combine.

Hailing from Lewisville, Texas, Green first played college ball at Boise State. After redshirting in 2021, he started in 2022 and 2023. Green was the Mountain West Conference’s Freshman of the Year in 2022 and was the MVP of the Frisco Bowl that season. Green had 256 combined yards, passed for a touchdown, and ran for two more during the contest.

In 2024, the quarterback transferred to Arkansas and passed for a career-best 3,154 yards along with 15 touchdowns and nine picks. He also rushed for 602 yards and eight touchdowns. Last season, Arkansas won only two games, but Green passed for 2,714 yards and 19 touchdowns and added a career-high 777 rushing yards and eight scores.

His four years as a college starter produced 9,662 yards, 59 touchdowns and 35 interceptions through the air, and an incredible 2,405 yards and 35 touchdowns on the ground. Daniel mentioned that the 6’6″, 227-pound Green could play QB, receiver, or tight end. Cleveland might have a quarterback problem, but Green should be fun to watch.

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