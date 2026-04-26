Todd Monken Just Made A Bold Comparison For KC Concepcion

The Cleveland Browns know Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers quite well, having faced him six times since he came into the league three years ago. Cleveland has mostly done a solid job against the young star receiver, holding him under 80 receiving yards in five of the six matchups and keeping him out of the end zone in all six.

That’s not to take away from how big of a talent he is, and nobody knows that better than new Browns head coach Todd Monken, who played a significant role in developing Flowers during his time as Baltimore’s offensive coordinator.

During a recent clip shared by 92.3 The Fan of Monken talking about the team’s new draft class, he was asked about whether new Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion reminds him of Flowers at all. He said there are certainly some traits that remind him of Flowers.

“I love Zay Flowers. He is an elite, elite player and an unbelievable person and works awfully hard at it. From the moment he got there, he popped. The way he played, his personality, his charisma. I don’t know yet what KC’s skill set, I think there’s some traits there that are similar to that. I loved when people spoke about KC, it reminded me of Zay in terms of how he practiced,” said Monken.

“I think there are some traits that are similar.”#Browns head coach Todd Monken on whether WR KC Concepcion reminds him of #Ravens WR Zay Flowers pic.twitter.com/1fsl1Y5fCu — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 25, 2026

Flowers has averaged over 1,000 receiving yards a year over his first three seasons and has missed just one game in that span. He immediately became the type of dynamic, reliable receiver Lamar Jackson needed in Baltimore, and if Concepcion can have a similar impact in Cleveland, he will change this offense entirely.

Cleveland had such an obvious need at wide receiver heading into this draft that nobody will even fault GM Andrew Berry for doubling up and drafting Denzel Boston in the second round after taking Concepcion. On paper, the two have different skill sets and should complement each other well as they assimilate into Monken’s new offense.

It was an exciting weekend to be a Browns fan, and the future is now looking legitimately bright. Hopefully, Concepcion’s skill set translates how Monken envisions and he can blossom into the WR1 this team sorely needs.

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