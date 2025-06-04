Former NFL Scout Predicts That Browns Rookie Will Be A Bust

The Cleveland Browns rolled the dice in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

They traded down from No. 2 overall, passing on Travis Hunter, not only because they were going to get a haul in return, but also because they would still have a chance to land a star three picks later.

While it’s not very common to see a defensive tackle go with a top-five pick, Mason Graham looks physically gifted and talented enough to be the exception to the rule.

Nevertheless, former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly isn’t so sure about him.

He took to X to predict five potential first-round busts, and he put Graham at No. 1.

As a former NFL Scout, I’m posting the first round busts from the 2025 NFL Draft before they happen: 1. Mason Graham Browns

2. Kelvin Banks Saints

3. Omarion Hampton Chargers

4. Matthew Golden Packers

5. Jaxson Dart Giants — FIRST ROUND MOCK (@firstroundmock) June 2, 2025

Kelly also named Kelvin Banks (OT, New Orleans Saints), Omarion Hampton (RB, Los Angeles Chargers), Matthew Golden (WR, Green Bay Packers) and Jaxson Dart (QB, New York Giants).

It’s easy to understand why a team wouldn’t draft a defensive tackle at No. 5 overall, as they’re not usually as impactful in one-on-one situations as an edge defender.

Then again, not only is Graham an elite prospect, but he should thrive in Cleveland.

He was used to dealing with double and triple teams and getting most of the attention in college at Michigan, but NFL teams can’t afford to do that if it means Myles Garrett is roaming free.

Garrett will garner most of the attention on the outside while Graham hopefully wreaks havoc inside the line of scrimmage, shutting down the run and getting to the quarterback himself.

NEXT:

Browns Urged To Consider Trading Key Player