Former NFL Scout Says Browns Drafting 1 QB Will ‘Get Everyone Fired’

The Cleveland Browns simultaneously have an opportunity and a dilemma facing the franchise.

Cleveland owns the second overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, and the franchise has a chance to land an impact player who can help improve the team’s fortunes in his first season.

But the pressure to get this pick right is immense, especially for a franchise that retained their GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski despite their 3-14 record last season.

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly believes Cleveland can ill afford to make a bad choice with the pick if Berry and Stefanski want to return beyond the 2025 season.

Kelly named Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders as a player who would cause a seismic shift in the Browns’ front office and coaching staff should Cleveland take him with their first-round pick.

“As a former NFL Scout, the Cleveland Browns taking Shedeur Sanders at No. 2 will get everyone in the building fired. Guaranteed Bust. 100% lock. Save the receipts. Frame them. Rent billboards in Cleveland with my words along every street and every highway that runs in and out of that city,” Kelly said.

As a former NFL Scout, the Cleveland Browns taking Shedeur Sanders at No. 2 will get everyone in the building fired. Guaranteed Bust. 100% lock. Save the receipts. Frame them. Rent billboards in Cleveland with my words along every street and every highway that runs in and out of… — FIRST ROUND MOCK (@firstroundmock) March 8, 2025

Thus far, Sanders has been a divisive figure for analysts due to both his on-the-field assessments and his boastful comments.

In two seasons with Colorado, Sanders completed over 71.8 percent of his passes for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns

The quarterback is one of two players considered first-round locks in this year’s crop, joining Miami’s Cam Ward with that distinction.

Cleveland will have a new starting quarterback this season, with Deshaun Watson projected to miss the majority of the 2025 season.

NEXT:

Analyst Names 'Home Run Scenario' For Browns In Draft