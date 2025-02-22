Former NFL Star Believes Deion Sanders Doesn’t Want Shedeur In Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns aren’t the only dysfunctional or ever-struggling franchise in the NFL.

Unfortunately, sometimes, people act as if that were the case.

That’s why it’s not much of a surprise to see former NFL star Shawne Merriman say that Deion Sanders might not want his son, Shedeur, to play for the Browns.

In a recent interview, Merriman stated that the Browns’ lack of a clear plan or success might hurt Sanders’ development and career, which is why Deion might not want the team to take him:

“I think it’s Cleveland, and I think it’s Cleveland for the same reason that Myles Garrett wanted to leave. When you haven’t had a plan for a long time to put guys in places to win, you don’t want your son to go there,” he said. “I think from Deion’s standpoint, that’s how he’s looking at it…’Hey what is the plan when he gets here? Do you guys want to win now, or do you want let him to get beat up for a couple of years (with) no offensive line, no coaching staff, constant changes of offensive coordinators, and just going out here and be another loser going forward with a loser type of personality,'” Merriman said.

Of course, those are valid concerns, and the Browns do have a history of that.

Nevertheless, it’s not like other teams interested in Shedeur Sanders, such as the New York Giants or Las Vegas Raiders, are much better or any different.

Granted, it’s not the same to play in a big market like New York City, but that doesn’t make things any easier or better from a football perspective.

The Browns have a long history of struggles, and it will be tough to turn the narrative around overnight, especially coming off a three-win season and with the team’s best player requesting a trade.

Then again, at the end of the day, Deion Sanders shouldn’t have a say in it; it doesn’t matter if he’s one of the greatest players in NFL history.

Shedeur is a grown man, and as such, he should take the reins of his career.

The Browns, on the other hand, have the right to take him if he’s available by the time they’re on the clock.

