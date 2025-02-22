Analyst Reveals ‘Doomsday Scenario’ For Browns This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns need to figure out what to do with Nick Chubb.

He is a fan favorite, and he was the best player on the team during a stretch.

That’s why they can’t afford for him to join a divisional rival.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, Browns analyst Spencer German is quite worried about all the rumors linking Chubb to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“The city that altered the trajectory of his career. You want to talk about doomsday scenarios…this is it. You don’t sign with the Steelers after being an iconic Browns player. Cannot happen,” German said.

Truth be told, it would be quite a painful sight for Browns fans.

The Steelers aren’t a Super Bowl contender by any means, so it’s not like he would be in a similar situation to Saquon Barkley.

His chances of winning a ring in Pittsburgh are as good as they would be by staying with the team he’s played for his entire NFL career.

Of course, that will also depend on what the team wants to do with him.

There have been reports about both parties being ready to part ways with one another, but that might not be in their best interest.

On the one hand, the Browns do need an RB1, and they will have to address that need regardless of what they do with Chubb.

On the other hand, Chubb might not be able to fetch a big-money deal somewhere else, so perhaps his best shot at cashing out on another lucrative contract will be to sign a short-term ‘prove it,’ incentives-based deal to return to Cleveland.

He’s a big fan favorite, and it would be terrible if he committed this capital sin, which could damage his reputation.

