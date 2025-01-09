Browns Nation

Thursday, January 9, 2025
Former Player Believes 1 Draft Prospect Would Be Great For Browns At No. 2

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of avenues to explore right now.

They finished the season tied for the worst record in the league, and as such, they now have the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Some believe they will target Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders to solve their quarterback woes.

Others think they will trade down to target an offensive lineman.

Others, however, believe they should solve both issues in free agency or via trade and use that pick to get Travis Hunter, who’s been deemed the best overall prospect in this class.

With that in mind, former Browns great Josh Cribbs argued that should the Browns draft Hunter and that they should allow him to play both sides of the field.

Talking on “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs,” the former player stated that, as much as most scouts claim that they want Hunter to play cornerback because it’s not easy to find a player with his ball skills, he’s just so special not to be allowed to play as a wide receiver as well.

He thinks he could have a role similar to the one Zay Flowers has with the Baltimore Ravens.

Hunter has made it loud and clear that he intends to play on both sides of the field at the next level.

However, there are legitimate concerns about whether his body can withstand the wear and tear of playing every snap at the next level.

Whatever the case, he’s a special player, and Browns Nation would love to have him on the team.

Browns Nation