Former Player Believes 1 QB Prospect Is The ‘Most Tested’

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in an enviable position with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after a challenging 2024 season.

While several roster needs exist, the quarterback position stands out as a primary focus for potential improvement.

With reports suggesting the Tennessee Titans are leaning toward Cam Ward at No. 1, the Browns could have a shot at Shedeur Sanders, son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, potentially marking a turning point for the franchise.

Former NFL wide receiver Cecil Shorts III recently voiced strong support for Sanders on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.”

His endorsement highlighted Sanders’ proven ability to perform under pressure, particularly in crucial moments.

“There’s things he can work on, but when it comes to quarterback play, when it comes to handling the pressure, when it comes to playing big time and big moments, there’s not a better quarterback in this draft that’s more tested. You mentioned it. Deion Sanders, son, all eyes are on you,” Cecil emphasized.

When it comes to quarterback play, playing under pressure, and playing big time in big moments, no quarterback is more tested than Shedeur Sanders!@CShortsIII STAMPS Deion's son as the best QB in the drafthttps://t.co/n4avnFTy5H pic.twitter.com/Zf7yJt6Rrc — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) January 14, 2025

Sanders’ journey has been marked by consistent growth and resilience in the face of intense scrutiny.

From his impressive stint at Jackson State to his transition into Big 12 competition, he’s repeatedly silenced critics and exceeded expectations.

Even when working behind an inconsistent offensive line, Sanders demonstrated remarkable poise and skill.

His development became even more noticeable once he received better protection and additional offensive weapons.

While areas for improvement remain, Sanders has shown the kind of talent and composure that could translate well to the NFL level.

His ability to maintain high performance standards despite intense pressure and expectations suggests he might be ready to take on the challenges of professional football, potentially offering the Browns the quarterback solution they’ve been seeking.

