Browns Legend Admits That He Misses Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield’s remarkable 2024 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has proven his doubters wrong, marking a stunning comeback for the former No. 1 overall pick.

After being cast aside by three NFL teams, Mayfield has put together a campaign that ranks among the best in Buccaneers history, second only to Tom Brady’s tenure.

His journey from the Cleveland Browns’ discard pile, through brief stops with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams, to his current success makes his story even more compelling.

Browns legend Hanford Dixon recently reflected on Mayfield’s departure from Cleveland with a hint of regret.

On “The Hanford Dixon Show,” he expressed disappointment that things didn’t work out differently.

“It’s just too bad that it didn’t work out here, for him,” Dixon remarked.

He further noted his admiration for Mayfield’s versatility as both a passer and an opportunistic runner who wasn’t afraid to scramble for crucial first downs.

Even after the Bucs loss, Hanford still misses Baker Mayfield. #DawgPound "It's just too bad that it didn't work out here." – @HanfordDixon29 presented by: @LiptonHardTea pic.twitter.com/bMwCBzlheJ — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) January 14, 2025

The story of Mayfield’s exit from Cleveland began in July 2022, when the Browns traded him to the Panthers.

The move came after a tumultuous 2021 season that started with high expectations following a playoff victory but quickly spiraled downward.

Mayfield’s performance suffered as he battled a non-throwing shoulder injury from Week 2 onward, resulting in 11 interceptions in his final 12 games.

The season’s challenges were compounded by Odell Beckham Jr.’s mid-season departure, who went on to claim a Super Bowl victory with the Rams.

Despite opening the season 3-1, the Browns finished with a disappointing 8-9 record.

Contract discussions between the team and Mayfield had stalled, though Cleveland did exercise his $18.86 million option for 2022 before ultimately deciding to trade him.

While Mayfield has found new life in Tampa Bay, the Browns continue their search for a franchise quarterback, leaving fans to wonder what might have been.

