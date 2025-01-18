Former Player Believes Dak Prescott Could Be Possibility For Browns

The coaching carousel is spinning for the Dallas Cowboys, with Deion Sanders emerging as a surprise contender for their head coaching position.

This potential move has sparked intriguing speculation about quarterback Dak Prescott’s future, including whispers of a possible trade to the Cleveland Browns.

The rumor mill suggests that if Sanders takes the helm, he might eye his son Shedeur Sanders in the draft to reshape the Cowboys’ roster.

Given the Browns’ struggles with Deshaun Watson, Prescott could emerge as an attractive option for their quarterback needs.

Former Browns star Josh Cribbs recently dove into this possibility on his podcast, examining what such a move might mean for both teams.

Holding the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Browns could have something significant to offer the Cowboys, who have the No. 12 pick.

“How would that look and what will we take for him? I think that, of course, that 12th pick, a next year first-round pick and the second-round pick, and Dak for the No. 2. That’s how expensive that No. 2 pick is,” Cribbs said, via “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs.”

While bringing in a seasoned quarterback like Prescott would add veteran leadership to the roster, the move comes with its share of complexities.

The teams would need to navigate significant financial and strategic hurdles to make such a deal work.

But for the Browns, landing Prescott could be a game-changer.

Even though they’re facing challenges beyond just the quarterback position, securing a reliable signal-caller could thrust them into contention.

The Browns showed flashes of brilliance in 2023 when they got consistent quarterback play, and though Prescott may not be perfect, he’d represent a clear upgrade over their current situation.

The potential impact of such a move could reshape the AFC North landscape.

