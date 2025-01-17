Browns Nation

Saturday, January 18, 2025
Bruce Drennan Questions How Much Difference Tommy Rees Will Make

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns took a significant step by promoting Tommy Rees from tight ends coach to offensive coordinator.

The move comes after a challenging 2024 season that saw the Browns struggle under former coordinator Ken Dorsey, posting a disappointing 3-14 record.

Their offensive woes were evident as they finished last in scoring with 258 points, largely due to quarterback instability and the absence of running back Nick Chubb.

While the promotion of Rees signals a fresh direction for 2025, one Browns insider remains skeptical about the immediate impact.

“How much difference is this really going to make? They gotta get a quarterback. They gotta get a quarterback,” Bruce Drennan said.

Despite being just 32 years old, Rees brings an impressive resume to his new role.

Before joining the Browns, the former Notre Dame quarterback served as its quarterbacks coach and then offensive coordinator from 2017 to 2022.

His most recent stint at Alabama under Nick Saban proved particularly noteworthy, as he helped it to a 12-2 season in 2023.

That campaign included an SEC Championship victory and a berth in the College Football Playoff semifinal, though the run ended with a loss to eventual national champion Michigan.

The appointment makes Rees one of the NFL’s youngest coordinators, but as Drennan points out, his success may ultimately hinge on Cleveland’s ability to solve its persistent quarterback problems.

Browns fans are hopeful that Rees’ fresh perspective and proven track record at the college level will translate into offensive improvements, provided the team can establish stability at quarterback.

Browns Nation