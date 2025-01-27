Browns Nation

Monday, January 27, 2025
Former Player Believes Kevin Stefanski Recently Made A Bold Move

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns know they can’t afford to have another season like the one they just had.

Jimmy Haslam gave Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski the benefit of the doubt after a dismal campaign, but that’s not likely to happen two years in a row.

That’s why former NFL player Cecil Shorts III is confident about what Stefanski is doing right now.

Talking on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Shorts claimed that Stefanski had just made a bold move by taking back play-calling, adding that he’s trying to do new things and think outside the box because he truly wants to turn things around.

“This is a bold Kevin Stefanski.  This is somebody we haven’t seen before,” Shorts said.

Hiring Tommy Rees to be the team’s new offensive coordinator may have been a bit of a gamble.

He had no such experience in the pros, although he had been an offensive coordinator at Notre Dame and Alabama.

Notably, that decision may also hint that Stefanski is looking to play chess when everybody else is playing checkers.

He may be attempting to get ahead of the competition by ensuring he has the right person to develop Jalen Milroe; considering their history together, this pairing makes sense.

Then again, as much confidence as Stefanski might have in Rees, he’s not going to give away play-calling duties because he also knows that he might be on the hot seat to enter the season.

Stefanski is an excellent head coach, and it will be intriguing to observe how he manages the increased pressure and expectations.

Browns Nation