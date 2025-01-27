Insider Reveals Browns’ Likely Plans At QB This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns will look to add at least one quarterback in the offseason.

With Jameis Winston set to become a free agent, Deshaun Watson playing poorly and being injured, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s shortcomings, they might even need to add two quarterbacks.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, that’s likely what they intend to do.

Apparently, the Browns will target a rookie quarterback in the NFL Draft.

However, they will also likely go after a veteran signal-caller in free agency, similar to what the Atlanta Falcons did with Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr.:

“I believe the Browns will probably end up doing something similar to what the Falcons did last year when they signed Cousins as a free agent and drafted Michael Penix Jr. No. 8 overall,” Cabot said.

Notably, the situation might end up even more similar than the fans would think.

Cousins will most likely become a free agent, and given his obvious ties to Kevin Stefanski, he could and should be a strong candidate for the Browns in the offseason.

Granted, he didn’t play very well in his first year away from the Minnesota Vikings, but the Falcons’ offense wasn’t suited for his strengths.

Although he isn’t getting any younger, he remains a cost-effective choice for this team since the Falcons will likely cover most of his salary.

Cousins will look to prove that he still has plenty left in the tank, and playing for his former offensive coordinator might help him do just that.

As for the rookie quarterback, the Browns can consider Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, or even Jalen Milroe to learn behind a veteran and eventually take the reins of the team.

NEXT:

Analyst Says Browns Would Have Ruined 1 Star QB If They Drafted Him