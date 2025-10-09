Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, October 9, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Former Player Calls Out Bruce Arians Over Kevin Stefanski Criticism

Former Player Calls Out Bruce Arians Over Kevin Stefanski Criticism

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Former Player Calls Out Bruce Arians Over Kevin Stefanski Criticism
(Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are facing some turmoil right now.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has drawn plenty of criticism for their 1-4 start to the season, and former NFL head coach Bruce Arians recently questioned how he’s been able to keep his job.

In response to those comments, former NFL player Brian Baldinger defended Stefanski, blaming the Browns’ personnel and overall situation instead.

“I’d like to see what Bruce Arians would do with this roster right now. Would he be winning a lot more games with all the turmoil that Stefanski has gone through?  Give me a coach that would handle the situation that Stefanski has handled with as much turnover and upheaval as this franchise has had. I don’t know if anybody would be successful. I would defend any coach. I don’t care what their last name is, if they had to endure everything going on with this franchise right now,” Baldinger said.

It’s hard to disagree with Baldinger, and Stefanski has won NFL Coach of the Year twice.

Nevertheless, that’s not the point right now.

Even Bill Belichick lost his job when the New England Patriots stopped winning.

Stefanski wouldn’t be unemployed for long if the Browns were to fire him, and chances are that he’d find success somewhere else.

Also, he’s not to blame for the team’s subpar offensive line and quarterback situation.

Yet, the Browns are 4-18 in their past 22 games, and someone has to be held accountable.

It doesn’t seem like general manager Andrew Berry, who may carry much more weight for the current state of the franchise, is in danger of losing his job.

But if the team continues to fail to close out games and get some wins, someone will have to pay, be it Stefanski, Berry, or both.

NEXT:  Browns Send Goodbye Message To Greg Newsome
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation