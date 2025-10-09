Former Player Calls Out Bruce Arians Over Kevin Stefanski Criticism

The Cleveland Browns are facing some turmoil right now.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has drawn plenty of criticism for their 1-4 start to the season, and former NFL head coach Bruce Arians recently questioned how he’s been able to keep his job.

In response to those comments, former NFL player Brian Baldinger defended Stefanski, blaming the Browns’ personnel and overall situation instead.

“I’d like to see what Bruce Arians would do with this roster right now. Would he be winning a lot more games with all the turmoil that Stefanski has gone through? Give me a coach that would handle the situation that Stefanski has handled with as much turnover and upheaval as this franchise has had. I don’t know if anybody would be successful. I would defend any coach. I don’t care what their last name is, if they had to endure everything going on with this franchise right now,” Baldinger said.

It’s hard to disagree with Baldinger, and Stefanski has won NFL Coach of the Year twice.

Nevertheless, that’s not the point right now.

Even Bill Belichick lost his job when the New England Patriots stopped winning.

Stefanski wouldn’t be unemployed for long if the Browns were to fire him, and chances are that he’d find success somewhere else.

Also, he’s not to blame for the team’s subpar offensive line and quarterback situation.

Yet, the Browns are 4-18 in their past 22 games, and someone has to be held accountable.

It doesn’t seem like general manager Andrew Berry, who may carry much more weight for the current state of the franchise, is in danger of losing his job.

But if the team continues to fail to close out games and get some wins, someone will have to pay, be it Stefanski, Berry, or both.

