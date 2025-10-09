Browns Send Goodbye Message To Greg Newsome

The Cleveland Browns have officially parted with cornerback Greg Newsome II.

The first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft didn’t always live up to expectations, but he always put in a strong effort and was a class act with the fans.

That’s why the franchise sent him a heartfelt goodbye message after trading him to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Thank you, Greg, for giving us your all for the past four years. Since you were drafted, you endeared yourself to this city and they loved you back. Best of luck in Jacksonville,” the Browns wrote on X.

The fact that he was traded shouldn’t be a surprise, all things considered.

His name was often brought up in rumors, and some thought he wasn’t even going to start the season with Cleveland.

However, Martin Emerson Jr.’s injury left the team shorthanded in the secondary.

Newsome got off to a strong start, and one could argue that he was playing the best football of his career.

Nevertheless, that’s usually the case in a contract year, and he was coming off his worst season, so his strong play might not have been sustainable.

More than that, the Browns never seemed eager to keep him from becoming a free agent, and they will hope that cornerback Tyson Campbell, who was acquired from the Jaguars in the trade, will be a better fit in coordinator Jim Schwartz’s defense.

Campbell is also from the 2021 draft class, so the Browns may have scouted him heavily before Jacksonville made him a second-round pick.

Now, Newsome will have a chance for a fresh start, and given the Jaguars’ cornerback situation, they might be willing to give him the big-money contract the Browns clearly didn’t feel comfortable with.

