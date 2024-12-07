Browns Nation

Saturday, December 7, 2024
Former Player Doesn’t Hold Back His Thoughts About Jerry Jeudy

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 02: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball after a catch against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter in the game at Empower Field At Mile High on December 02, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.
(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have been a completely different team during the second half of the 2024 NFL season as they’ve gotten strong quarterback play from Jameis Winston.

Winston has been a revelation under center for the Browns as his gunslinging nature has helped the offense be more efficient and explosive.

For example, Winston nearly led Cleveland to an upset over the Denver Broncos in Week 13 though his turnovers ultimately proved to be too much to overcome.

However, the receivers on the team have largely benefitted from Winston chucking the football.

Jerry Jeudy has been the biggest beneficiary of the switch at quarterback as he’s turned into the de facto No. 1 read in the passing game, a role elevated by the absence of Amari Cooper who was traded to the Buffalo Bills.

Jeudy had an explosive performance against the Broncos which drew high praise from Josh Cribbs via The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs.

“He was ballin’ that was a No.1 if I’ve ever seen a No.1 in my life!” Cribbs said.

Jeudy recorded nine receptions for a career-high 235 yards and one touchdown, with his biggest play of the day coming on a 70-yard strike that he took to the house.

The revenge narrative is often used to describe big games like this one, and it’s definitely applicable given how things shook out for Jeudy in Denver.

There’s never been any denial about Jeudy’s talent as a receiver, and he’s showing what he can do when he’s got a quarterback like Winston who trusts him.

Browns Nation