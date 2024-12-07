Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, December 7, 2024
Analyst Names Storyline To Watch In Browns, Steelers Game

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: The Pittsburgh Steelers line up against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter in the game at Huntington Bank Field on November 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns face their second road contest in as many weeks, heading to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers.

This AFC North rivalry game has plenty on the line for both teams.

At 3-9, Cleveland is all but officially eliminated from the playoffs, but the Browns can still maintain their narrow chances for a postseason berth by winning on Sunday.

Losing will officially eliminate Cleveland from postseason contention.

With a victory, the Browns can also sweep the series from Pittsburgh for the first time since 1988 while snapping a long regular-season losing streak inside Acrisure Stadium.

Still, those storylines are not the ones that PFF analyst Mason Cameron chose as the biggest heading into this matchup.

Instead, the analyst chose to highlight how the Steelers could bounce back and defeat the Browns in this rematch.

“Pittsburgh managed to regain its footing this past week after putting away the Bengals in a shootout on the road. Now, the Steelers return to Acrisure Stadium looking to take advantage of a Browns team coming off a crushing loss on Monday night in Denver, where Cleveland totaled over 550 yards of offense but tossed a pair of pick-sixes to seal it,” Cameron wrote.

The Browns will also be looking to rebound from their defensive failures on Monday against the Broncos after the team yielded 400 total yards offensively to the AFC West squad.

Quarterback Jameis Winston, who rewrote the record books with his 497-yard passing performance, will look to win his third consecutive AFC North contest by avoiding costly turnovers – an issue that nearly cost Cleveland the victory against the Steelers in Week 12.

