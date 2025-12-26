Browns Nation

Friday, December 26, 2025
Former Player Has A Different Idea For Browns’ QB Future

Andrew Elmquist
By
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

 

The Cleveland Browns are in familiar territory. The fans and NFL analysts alike are talking about what the team’s next move at quarterback should be, a conversation that’s been going on for weeks.

Some are high on Shedeur Sanders, hoping the team gives him another chance to be their full-time starter. Others believe that the Browns should move on entirely, taking a QB with one of their first-round draft picks.

While this conversation has been going on for weeks, in his recent conversation on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” analyst Ross Tucker noted that the Browns don’t have to rush to choose the future direction of the position.

“They don’t have to make this decision now. Let’s see if Dante Moore enters the draft, and then spend a lot of time with Mendoza and Dante Moore. And if they have a really strong conviction about one of those guys, they love one of those guys, they’re convinced that one of those guys is the answer in Cleveland, then I do think you take them,”

Tucker mentioned both Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore, two of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft. While both are highly regarded, the Browns have pursued players of that ilk in the past, only to be disappointed by their output in the pros.

As fans are well aware, the team’s history of drafting quarterbacks has been mostly negative, and even though Moore and Mendoza are intriguing prospects, there’s always a chance they won’t pan out.

While it’s a limited sample size, they have seen something of what Sanders can do in the NFL, and if they are more keen on him, they could build the team around him in the draft instead of starting over.

