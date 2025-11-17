Insider Names 5 QB Prospects Browns Are Scouting

The Cleveland Browns remain without a clear answer at quarterback as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 12 matchup. The organization started the season with Joe Flacco under center before making a quick change to rookie Dillon Gabriel after only a few games.

Flacco was subsequently traded to the Cincinnati Bengals, leaving Gabriel as the current starter with Shedeur Sanders waiting behind him on the depth chart. Sanders received meaningful playing time against the Ravens, but it’s still difficult to assess his potential as a long-term solution.

Speculation surrounding the 2026 NFL Draft continues to intensify, with Cleveland being connected to several prominent quarterbacks. Mary Kay Cabot recently revealed that the Browns are scouting QB prospects that include Fernando Mendoza, Ty Simpson, LaNorris Sellers, Dante Moore, and Arch Manning.

“By Jan. 15, the clubs receive a list of underclassmen eligible for the draft, and they’ll have a much better handle on the strength of the class. In the meantime, the Browns will continue to heavily scout all of the top prospects, including Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, Alabama’s Ty Simpson, Sellers, Moore and Manning,” Mary Kay Cabot wrote.

Browns Consider Draft Talent As QB Struggles Continue In 2025

Cleveland’s quarterback play in 2025 has ranked near the bottom of the league in Total QBR, prompting extensive evaluation of future options. Mendoza is viewed as a traditional pocket passer with size, arm strength, and field vision that make him the most NFL-ready prospect due to his quick processing ability.

3️⃣0️⃣ TD passes (and counting) 🙌 Watch each and every one of Fernando Mendoza's @IndianaFootball single-season record TD passes 👇 pic.twitter.com/G4ZaXeSOT5 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 15, 2025

Simpson has drawn attention for his command under pressure and effectiveness in up-tempo systems while maintaining a low interception total this season. Sellers presents dual-threat potential with impactful rushing and passing production.

Moore offers athletic traits and leadership ability with efficient play under pressure, though concerns exist regarding his limited number of collegiate starts. Manning combines NFL lineage with accuracy, timing, and mobility suited for modern offensive schemes despite lacking a full season as a college starter. All five prospects are widely projected as early selections in next year’s draft.

Some Browns fans believe Sanders may still emerge as a viable long-term answer when given the opportunity to start. Additionally, many other viewpoints suggest that current playcalling issues have contributed to the team’s struggles and should not be attributed solely to quarterback performance.

