Former Browns Star Gives Last ‘Dawg Check’ Before Retirement

It started nearly a decade ago with former linebacker Jamie Collins and was meant as a call to inspire his fellow Cleveland Browns defenders.

Once Collins left for New England following the 2018 season, the rallying cry was bestowed upon linebacker Christian Kirksey.

Now, the man behind the iconic chat used his voice for one more call.

The Browns’ official Twitter page shared a video clip of Kirksey providing one final “Dawg Check” as a member of the team, chanting the famous words Tuesday during his retirement press conference.

one more DAWG CHECK for old times' sake 🔊 pic.twitter.com/TaZ79RpGVF — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 16, 2024

Kirksey – who was joined by Rashard Higgins on Tuesday – signed a one-day contract to end his career with the Browns.

After belting the famous line, Kirksey told reporters that he still “had it” and said he felt he could continue to play at a high level.

He immediately laughed in the clip, telling the media in attendance he had already signed his retirement paperwork and was not planning a return.

In a 2019 video, Kirksey explained why he carried on the “Dawg Check” chant after Collins’ departure as it would inspire both his teammates and fans when Cleveland needed a big stop defensively.

Kirksey finished his career playing in 114 games over nine seasons, recording 779 tackles and 16.5 sacks in his nine-year stint.

The linebacker played with the Browns for six of those nine seasons, sporting Cleveland’s uniform from 2014 until 2019.

Kirksey later joined the Green Bay Packers in 2020 before playing his final two seasons with the Houston Texans in 2021 and 2022.

