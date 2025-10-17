Former Player Makes Surprising Browns Draft Prediction

We haven’t even reached the midpoint of the 2025 NFL season, and people are already starting to talk about the 2026 NFL Draft.

The top teams in the league don’t have as much to worry about, as they are focused on the current season, but for the bottom-feeders, it’s already time to consider how they want to attack the future.

For some, it’ll be taking a quarterback in the first round and addressing arguably the most important position in the game, while others will take a different approach.

With how things are going, many have suggested that the Cleveland Browns go after a quarterback in next year’s draft, especially with two first-rounders, but former player Tyvis Powell believes differently.

In his eyes, as he noted on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” the Browns should pursue a tackle and shore up their offensive line, rather than chasing another shiny new toy at QB.

“The first pick of the draft for the Browns will be a tackle no matter what. It’ll be a tackle,” Powell said.

The #Browns hold two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. @1Tyvis shares what he believes should do with those picks & gives a ringing endorsement to a current Buckeye #GoBucks. ▶️: https://t.co/6NnLfH6C7n pic.twitter.com/0lLfwEHrqN — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) October 16, 2025

Having an elite offensive line has proven to be a great strategy for many of the best teams in the league, including the Philadelphia Eagles, who are notorious for being strong in this area.

This hasn’t necessarily been a main focus for the Browns in recent history, but as Powell mentioned, it could go a long way in helping their offense succeed in the immediate and long-term future.

Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel could be their starter in 2026, and either QB will need all the help they can get in trying to turn the tides of this woeful offense.

