Former Player Names 2 Coaches Browns Should Consider

The Cleveland Browns already have a long list of possibilities to become their next head coach. Since starting the search following Kevin Stefanski’s firing, multiple candidates have emerged, some more serious than others.

As quickly as some come off the market, like John Harbaugh and Todd Monken, who reportedly will remain together with the New York Giants, others storm into the mix, such as Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski.

Former Browns defensive lineman Phil Taylor has his own ideas, naming two Miami Dolphins coaches the Browns should consider: former head coach Mike McDaniel, who has already interviewed for the Cleveland job, and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, who hasn’t yet been widely discussed.

“I’d say McDaniel, or a guy like Anthony Weaver. They both were in Cleveland. It takes somebody that’s been here and been through what Cleveland’s been through to know how to get up out of it,” Taylor said.

McDaniel and Weaver each have ties to the Browns and were on the coaching staff in 2014, which was Taylor’s final NFL season. Under head coach Mike Pettine, McDaniel was the wide receivers coach for offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, and Weaver was the defensive line coach for coordinator Jim O’Neil.

The NFL coaching carousel usually runs in circles, and Weaver, a former player, then a defensive line coach and assistant head coach under Harbaugh with the Baltimore Ravens, reportedly has interviewed to become his replacement. In addition, he is the third former Ravens staff member to be linked to the Browns’ vacancy.

Harbaugh was optimistically considered a possible candidate as soon as Baltimore let him go, and Monken, his offensive coordinator, interviewed for the Cleveland job. However, they are part of the package on the Giants’ new staff.

With the Browns reportedly looking for another offensive-minded head coach, McDaniel has emerged as a strong contender to replace Stefanski. However, the longtime NFL assistant is reportedly also interviewing for open offensive coordinator jobs around the league, which could raise doubts about his perception of his candidacy in Cleveland.

With multiple vacancies around the NFL, the Browns might be wise to accelerate their process so they don’t miss out on their preferred new head coach.

