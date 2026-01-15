Insider Admits One Browns Coaching Hire Would Be Surprising

It’s hard to keep up with all the coaches who are reportedly in the running for the job with the Cleveland Browns. Since Kevin Stefanski’s firing, the list has only seemed to grow every single day.

One name that has been generating a lot of buzz lately is Mike McDaniel, formerly of the Miami Dolphins. The moment he was let go from the Dolphins, some people predicted that he could make a new home for himself in Cleveland. Jake Trotter isn’t so sure, and he shared his uncertainty while speaking to ESPN Cleveland.

Trotter believes that McDaniel is definitely getting attention from the Browns, but he’d be shocked if he actually got the job.

“That would surprise me. People keep saying it’s happening,” Trotter said of McDaniel as the next Browns head coach.

Trotter didn’t list the reasons why McDaniel seems unlikely, and some of the facts work against his prediction. On paper, McDaniel seems like someone who could be a huge benefit to the Browns.

He is still young at only 42 years old, but McDaniel has been working in the league for more than 20 years now. He first got his start as an intern with the Denver Broncos before working his way up to being an offensive assistant with the Houston Texans.

From there, it was jobs with Washington, the Atlanta Falcons, and the San Francisco 49ers before coming to Miami. It is important to note that he spent a year working with the wide receiver corps with the Browns back in 2014.

It’s also important to note that he has extensive experience with offense. Anyone paying attention to the Browns knows that’s their biggest area of concern. So if McDaniel can come on board and improve their offense, he would be a huge blessing.

There are certain factors working against him, including his last disappointing season with the Dolphins. But there are several reasons many view McDaniel as the right fit for the Browns right now. McDaniel is a busy man this week, with other teams like the Titans and Ravens sitting down with him for interviews.

He seems to be a hot commodity, which means the Browns might not be able to sign him even if they fight hard to get him.

