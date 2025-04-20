Browns Nation

Sunday, April 20, 2025
Former Player Names Big Mistake That Ken Dorsey Made Last Season

Former Player Names Big Mistake That Ken Dorsey Made Last Season

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Former Player Names Big Mistake That Ken Dorsey Made Last Season
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns brought Ken Dorsey in to solve their offensive issues last season.

Dorsey had some success working with similar quarterbacks like Deshaun Watson in the past, and while his tenure with the Buffalo Bills ended on a low note, it seemed like a good opportunity to bring the best out of the Browns’ starter.

Unfortunately, things never took off.

The offensive line struggled to find its ground, Watson didn’t play up to expectations, and they failed to gain any sort of momentum in the running game.

Things were looking bad midway through the season when, all of a sudden, Kevin Stefanski gave up play-calling duties.

Now, looking back, Hanford Dixon believes that Ken Dorsey should’ve never accepted that challenge.

In the latest edition of his show, the Browns’ legendary defender claimed that Dorsey wound up being the fall guy for the Browns because he agreed to call plays later in the season, as the offense was a disaster before that, and it didn’t get much better after that.

Unsurprisingly, Dorsey was let go shortly after the end of the season, and while it seemed like he never saw eye-to-eye with Stefanski, he wasn’t the only one to blame for the team’s struggles.

Stefanski will now go back to calling plays on offense.

He’s taken that approach for most of his head coaching tenure, with mixed results.

Even so, regardless of how the offense fares, this might be his final shot to coach the Browns if things don’t go well next season.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation