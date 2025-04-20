Analyst Names 2 Teams That Could Trade For Browns’ No. 2 Pick

The last time the Browns owned the No. 2 overall pick, Cleveland opted to trade the selection for additional draft resources that stretched over three consecutive drafts.

Nine years later, could history repeat itself?

Analyst Kristopher Knox believes the Browns are open to that option despite the team owning 10 picks in this year’s draft.

Knox revealed two franchises he believes could make Cleveland an offer they couldn’t refuse, teasing that the Browns could pass on Travis Hunter to acquire additional draft capital.

“The New York Giants and the Patriots — who hold the third and fourth picks, respectively — are two teams that might be able to secure Hunter at a ‘fair’ price. Swapping picks with the Giants would still allow Cleveland to take (Abdul) Carter. Moving to four would, likely, still give them a shot at the top QB not named (Cam) Ward or a prospect like Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham or LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell,” Knox said.

Cleveland would be in line to acquire another first-round draft pick or multiple Day-2 picks at a “minimum price” in addition to swapping either the No. 3 or No. 4 pick, Knox added.

Some of those picks could be for next year’s draft, allowing the Browns to build their war chest for the 2026 process.

In 2016, Cleveland acquired the Philadelphia Eagles’ first-round pick (No. 8), a third- and fourth-round choice that year, a 2017 first-rounder, and a 2018 second-round choice for their second-overall pick.

Knox linked Cleveland to Hunter with the No. 2 pick, suggesting that the Browns value his offensive and defensive skill sets.

The analyst concluded that the Browns have the highest pick available because the Tennessee Titans are expected to make Ward the first player selected in this year’s draft.

