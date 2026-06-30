Former Player Names Likely Deciding Factor In Browns’ QB Battle

The competition for the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns continues. Although the end of this battle is surely on the horizon, it may be some time before we know who will be QB1 in 2026.

There are many opinions about who should come out on top. Right now, it’s a two-man race between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders.

When it comes to who should be the final choice, Tyvis Powell isn’t making a judgment call yet and wants hard work, competitiveness, and on-field work to be the deciding factor.

“I’m not on crowning anybody. To me, I’m in the camp of I’m a former football player. When we play, you come out there every day, you compete to be your best, you put your best film out there, and we’re gonna let the film be the deciding factor there. If Shedeur goes out there and we watch him clearly outplaying Deshaun, then that’s who our starting quarterback should be. If Deshaun is lighting it up in preseason and practice, then that’s who should be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. I’m going to give it to that guy that’s giving us the best chance to win,” Powell said.

Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders? As a former NFL player, @1Tyvis says he's not in the business of "crowning" anyone. 👀🏈 Go compete… and let the film be the deciding factor. 🎥🔥https://t.co/nnQJvXplKx pic.twitter.com/gDAJ4jYOGV — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) June 30, 2026

Powell’s opinion seems to be in line with Todd Monken’s, which means that fans could be waiting a bit longer before they know who gets the job.

There are plenty of people who think that Sanders did enough during his rookie season to earn the starting quarterback position. They believe that he experienced some difficulties, but he shows a lot of promise and should only get better.

However, there is an opposing group that thinks Sanders is too untested and would better serve the Browns as Watson’s backup. Yes, Watson is injury-prone, and yes, his contract has been a pain for the team, but he has the experience to lead the team forward, especially with so much young talent on the roster now.

Monken has said that he’s going to make his choice based solely on who will help the Browns most. That makes sense in theory, but there is no doubt that his decision will receive a major response, including some negative reviews.

Like Monken, Powell wants the Browns’ new starting quarterback to be the player who can push the team forward. It doesn’t matter who it is.

What really matters is the victories he brings.

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Joe Thomas Isn't Buying Shedeur Sanders Trade Rumors