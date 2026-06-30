KC Concepcion Drops A Bold Word To Describe Browns’ WR Room

The Cleveland Browns pulled off the difficult task of not only upgrading their wide receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft, but they were also able to add tremendous versatility to the group with just two players. In landing KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, the Browns now have every type of wideout they may need.

It was thought that Cleveland may have been deciding between Concepcion and Boston when their pick came up at No. 24 overall, with Omar Cooper Jr. another possibility. The Browns opted for Concepcion at that spot, envisioning him in multiple roles.

Then, the Browns had the very good fortune of watching Boston fall into their laps in the second round at No. 39 overall. It was seen as one of the biggest bargains in the entire draft.

Joining forces with returning wideouts Jerry Jeudy, Isaiah Bond and Malachi Corley, Concepcion said he believes the Browns’ wide receiver unit can be “dangerous” this season.

“I think that this new wide receiver room, it can be dangerous,” Concepcion said. “Everybody complements each other. Everybody is a different receiver.”

At 5-foot-11, Concepcion has been compared to Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers, who had great success under Todd Monken when the Browns’ head coach was his offensive coordinator for his first three NFL seasons. Despite still dealing with occasional drops during minicamps and OTAs, Concepcion is being seen as potentially Cleveland’s best rookie from its 10-player draft class.

If it’s not him, then it would be Boston, who at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, provides a perfect complement to Concepcion. At that impressive size, Boston stood out with unfailing hands and an ability to run smooth routes at every level of the field.

Add to that the veteran savvy of Jeudy with the explosiveness of Bond and the physicality of Corley, and Monken and first-time coordinator Travis Switzer can give either Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders a variety of targets. That’s not even considering second-year tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who led the team in receptions, yards and TD catches last season.

It is certainly an impressive group on paper, which must now show that it can combine for success on the field.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals An Encouraging Report About Browns' QB Competition