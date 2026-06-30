Hanford Dixon Earns Prestigious Cleveland Sports Honor

Hanford Dixon has been credited with giving the “Dawg Pound” its nickname, and for that alone, he should be given some kind of award. But the former Cleveland Browns defensive back has accomplished so much more on and off the field that he is rightfully considered an icon of the city’s sports scene.

In his nine-year NFL career, all with the Browns, he was named an All-Pro twice and to the Pro Bowl three times. Though he has not made it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the 67-year-old recently received an acknowledgment that may mean just as much to him.

Dixon has earned a prestigious Cleveland sports honor, earning induction into the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame.

“The first of a MEMORABLE class! Welcome to the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame, Hanford Dixon,” the Greater Cleveland Sports HOF posted.

🏈 The first of a MEMORABLE class! Welcome to the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame, Hanford Dixon! pic.twitter.com/fNsydaXHxV — Greater Cleveland Sports HOF (@GCLESPORTSHOF) June 29, 2026

During Dixon’s nine NFL seasons, all with the Browns, they made the playoffs six times and reached the AFC Championship Game three times. More noteworthy than that, he and fellow cornerback Frank Minnifield often barked at each other for motivation, and the tactic eventually led to the creation of the Dawg Pound section at Municipal Stadium.

As another part of Dixon’s lasting legacy, the new Huntington Bank Field, which is scheduled to open in Brook Park in time for the 2029 NFL season, will continue that tradition. The new section will hold 6,500 fans and is designed to be even louder and more intimidating.

Dixon had that kind of presence on the field. He was a first-round pick in the 1981 NFL Draft by the Browns and started 14 of 16 games as a rookie. It was the only season of his career when he did not have at least one interception, as he finished with 26 in 131 games.

He remains active in the community and comments on issues surrounding the Browns on the “Hanford Dixon Show.” In February, he received a lifetime achievement honor from the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.

Based on the criteria of excellence in their sport or profession by someone who is considered a Clevelander, perhaps no one is more deserving of this latest honor than Hanford Dixon.

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