Analyst Reveals An Encouraging Report About Browns’ QB Competition

The ongoing conversation around the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation is a lot different than it could have been. Head coach Todd Monken wanted to have a starter in place by now, but the competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders will remain open until training camp, and perhaps even beyond that.

So, instead of arguing about why one was chosen over the other, the discussion continues to revolve around what either will bring to the position and how it will affect the team’s fortunes in 2026. It will be hard to remove any bias and start fresh when camp opens in late July, but that is the best way for the team, analysts and fans to proceed.

With that in mind, analyst Lance Reisland has an encouraging take about the Browns’ QB competition, saying that both Watson and Sanders have performed well and that he is looking at the next phase “with clean eyes.”

“Both quarterbacks have looked physically fit and have done some really good things throughout the spring and summer. The footwork, mechanics, poise, and overall command have all shown improvement. There have been some occasional accuracy issues, but I believe those get cleaned up with more reps and live work. For me, the most important thing is to go in with clean eyes. I want to evaluate what I actually see, not what I expect to see. Every player deserves to be judged on the body of work they put on tape, not a narrative formed before the film ever starts,” Reisland posted.

I look forward to watching the competition this summer. Both quarterbacks have looked physically fit and have done some really good things throughout the spring and summer. The footwork, mechanics, poise, and overall command have all shown improvement. There have been some… — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) June 29, 2026

Watson took the early lead with a reportedly “phenomenal” performance at the first minicamp, but Sanders closed the gap with his improvement over the course of the preseason practices. Monken has said that he sees the Browns as having two starting quarterbacks, but as the adage goes, that may mean they actually have none.

The veteran Watson will turn 31 in September and has played in just seven NFL games since November 2023 due to shoulder and Achilles injuries. Though he may feel fully healthy, there is likely to be a new layer of rust to deal with once he is facing contact in pads.

Meanwhile, despite coming off an uninspiring rookie season, Sanders is being mentioned in trade rumors. There are several reasons the Browns may be considering such a move, but they may find that there is no real market for him.

The quarterback situation is seen as the only thing potentially holding back the Browns from real contention in the AFC North this season, so hopefully the solid play Watson and Sanders have shown so far gets even better as the summer goes along.

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Insider Reveals Reasons For Optimism For Browns' Offense