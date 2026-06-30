NFL Insider Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns’ QB Battle

The Browns quarterback competition has produced no shortage of opinions this offseason, but few carry the kind of league-wide perspective that ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler brings to the conversation. Fowler recently shared an update on where things stand between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders heading into training camp.

Fowler relayed what he has been hearing from sources close to the situation in Cleveland.

“Watson has had the leg up, and as was told to me by somebody with the team that Shedeur Sanders made enough strides where he’s closed the gap, at least somewhat. Most around the league do expect Watson, the veteran, to get this job,” Fowler said.

“Most around the league expect Watson, the veteran, to get this job,” – @JFowlerESPN shares the latest insight on the Browns QB battle before training camp. Who do you want to see be QB1? pic.twitter.com/EKTv2uG8Zc — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 29, 2026

Watson remains the most experienced option on the roster by a wide margin, and that experience typically carries weight in close competitions, especially heading into a season where the front office has stated its intentions to compete.

At the same time, the acknowledgment that Sanders has closed the gap is significant. Sanders will have a chance to make a big move in the competition when the pads come on in training camp. This is also when we will see how much Watson has recovered from his injuries, as there will be an actual pass rush. It should become clear early in training camp if Watson is looking the best he’s ever looked since being in Cleveland, or if he is still being limited.

Cleveland is not rushing this decision, and reports like this one suggest that approach is being driven by an actual competition. Watson may still be viewed as the favorite around the league, but the fact that Sanders has made the kind of progress shows this battle remains very much alive heading into the most important stretch of the offseason.

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