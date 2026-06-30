Joe Thomas Isn’t Buying Shedeur Sanders Trade Rumors

If a contingent of vocal fans and analysts is to be believed, the Cleveland Browns got an incredible bargain when Shedeur Sanders fell to them in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Hyped as a first-round talent who deserved a better fate, some thought the Browns had the incredible good fortune to land a franchise quarterback without having to use a first-round pick to do so.

Now, thanks to a cascade of circumstances that date all the way back to last year’s training camp, Sanders is in line to be the starter for the 2026 season. His competition with Deshaun Watson for the job remains open, and the 24-year-old is reportedly closing the gap, thanks to his improvement during minicamps and OTAs.

Yet, there are also growing rumors that the Browns might trade Sanders instead. It is the latest sign of dysfunction that has surrounded the position in Cleveland for almost three decades.

With that in mind, Browns legend Joe Thomas said he isn’t buying the Sanders trade rumors, believing that the team won’t just “throw him away” if he can be their starter.

“Shedeur was forced into action in the middle of the season last year before he was ready. He had some high moments and some low moments, as you’d expect for any quarterback. He’s a development project. He’s got a lot of work to do. He needs time to develop. If you’re just gonna throw him away for a fourth-rounder, it makes no sense because we have no idea what he can be as our starting quarterback. Keep him around, and it’s more likely than not that he’s gonna have an opportunity to start, and then win that starting job for the long term if you keep him on the roster,” Thomas said.

"(Shedeur) needs time to develop… If you're just gonna throw him away for a 4th rounder it makes no sense because we have no idea what he can be as our starting QB." 📞@joethomas73 is opposed to the idea of trading Shedeur if he doesn't win the starting job pic.twitter.com/9rRUoIZ1g7 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 30, 2026

The fact that the trade talk was leaked in the first place may be a sign that the Browns are already convinced that Sanders can’t be their long-term starter. So, if they can get a better draft pick than the one they used on him, a trade might prove to be good asset management.

For every late-round QB success like Tom Brady or Brock Purdy, there are dozens of those players who don’t work out. Last season, 25 of 32 primary starters were first-round picks, while three more were taken in the second round.

Last season, while the team around Sanders undoubtedly left a lot to be desired, he did little to elevate the Browns in making seven starts as a rookie. Even with his development this spring, he may not be the long-term solution.

So, the Browns may already be looking ahead to the 2027 NFL Draft, so they need to decide if they are better off with whatever they can get for Sanders.

NEXT:

Analyst Predicts Browns To Move On From Longtime Veteran