Former Player Names Must-Have Trait For Next Browns Coach

The Cleveland Browns are still in the market for a new head coach. One domino fell when the New York Giants scooped up John Harbaugh, but there are still a lot of quality options left on the board.

This team has gone through its fair share of head coaches throughout the years, so they want to make sure their newest signal-caller is the right one to bring this team into the future.

Fans and analysts alike have been trying to determine who will be the best fit for the Browns and what type of coaching style and philosophy they should bring to the team. Everyone has their own opinions, but former player Tyvis Powell recently appeared on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” to talk about the top characteristic for a new coach.

“Whoever they hire, they need to make sure that they get the respect of the players,” Powell said.

As Powell mentioned, having the respect of your players is everything. When coaches lose the locker room, it’s only a matter of time before they lose their job. Kevin Stefanski was generally well-liked by his players, at least, according to what’s been reported, but a coach’s personality and likeability can’t make up for eight wins over the past two seasons.

Whether it’s a veteran coach or someone with less experience, they must find someone who can blend in well with the locker room. This team is in desperate need of some new leadership, and it can’t just be from someone who is only good with X’s and ‘Os.

It will be interesting to see who the Browns ultimately decide on, but they’ll have to make their decision relatively soon if they want to attract top available talent. Otherwise, they could be stuck with the leftovers, as teams around the league are fiercely interviewing candidates, hoping their new coach can help pull them out of the muck, a similar situation and feeling for the Browns.

