Former Player Names The ‘Best Plan’ For Browns At Pick No.2

The Cleveland Browns are stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Russell Wilson, their primary veteran option, has signed with the New York Giants.

And with the Tennessee Titans reportedly falling in love with Cam Ward after watching him at his Pro Day, he’s likely not going to be available by the time they’re on the clock.

Now, they can either try to trade for Kirk Cousins or roll with a rookie.

With that in mind, former NFL player Chris Canty claimed that their best option was to go with a cost-efficient player, meaning they should go with Shedeur Sanders.

Talking on ESPN Radio’s “Unsportsmanlike,” Canty made a case for the Browns to take the Colorado star.

“To me, if you made me pick between the two, I’m rocking with Shedeur Sanders over Kirk Cousins. I think that’s the best plan for Cleveland,” Canty said.

Sanders doesn’t have a high ceiling, and he comes with some additional baggage.

The Browns are rumored to take either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter at No. 2 and then draft their quarterback further down, but this could change everything.

The fact that the Giants signed Wilson after signing Jameis Winston likely means that they won’t take Sanders, even if he’s there by the time they’re on the clock.

The Browns can’t afford to go into next season with Kenny Pickett as their starter.

So, unless they make a surprise run at Aaron Rodgers or sign Joe Flacco, it’s hard to believe they will trust a second or third-round rookie to be their starter, thus being forced to take Sanders at No. 2, even despite all the red flags about him and his game.

