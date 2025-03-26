Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, March 26, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Former Player Names The ‘Best Plan’ For Browns At Pick No.2

Former Player Names The ‘Best Plan’ For Browns At Pick No.2

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Former Player Names The ‘Best Plan’ For Browns At Pick No.2
(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns are stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Russell Wilson, their primary veteran option, has signed with the New York Giants.

And with the Tennessee Titans reportedly falling in love with Cam Ward after watching him at his Pro Day, he’s likely not going to be available by the time they’re on the clock.

Now, they can either try to trade for Kirk Cousins or roll with a rookie.

With that in mind, former NFL player Chris Canty claimed that their best option was to go with a cost-efficient player, meaning they should go with Shedeur Sanders.

Talking on ESPN Radio’s “Unsportsmanlike,” Canty made a case for the Browns to take the Colorado star.

“To me, if you made me pick between the two, I’m rocking with Shedeur Sanders over Kirk Cousins. I think that’s the best plan for Cleveland,” Canty said.

Sanders doesn’t have a high ceiling, and he comes with some additional baggage.

The Browns are rumored to take either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter at No. 2 and then draft their quarterback further down, but this could change everything.

The fact that the Giants signed Wilson after signing Jameis Winston likely means that they won’t take Sanders, even if he’s there by the time they’re on the clock.

The Browns can’t afford to go into next season with Kenny Pickett as their starter.

So, unless they make a surprise run at Aaron Rodgers or sign Joe Flacco, it’s hard to believe they will trust a second or third-round rookie to be their starter, thus being forced to take Sanders at No. 2, even despite all the red flags about him and his game.

NEXT:  Former Player Reveals The 'Perfect Draft' For Browns
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation