Former Player Reveals The ‘Perfect Draft’ For Browns

Rumors about Cleveland’s plans for the 2025 NFL Draft have flowed daily, suggesting the Browns could take nearly every top prospect in this year’s class.

Analysts have projected the quarterback-needy Browns to use their No. 2 pick on one of the top two prospects in the class, pointing to either Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders.

Former player and analyst Shaun King has a different view about what the Browns should do with their first-round selection.

King revealed what he’d consider an ideal draft scenario, taking another player with the second-overall selection and adding Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough later in the draft.

“If y’all can come out of that draft with Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter, and Tyler Shough, and allow him to organically compete with Kenny Pickett, to me, that would be a perfect draft,” King said.

King pointed to Shough’s injury, noting that those have been “bone breaks” instead of ligament tears.

The former quarterback also praised Shough for having “elite talent,” and his criticism of the quarterback’s game was relegated to moving outside of the pocket too quickly.

“Tyler’s arm talent covers up the fact that he’s really trying to get out of the way on some of these throws,” King said.

King added that Cleveland’s offensive line would allow opponents to pressure the quarterback, and Shough would need the “mental toughness” to stay in the pocket and find open targets.

The former player isn’t the only analyst suggesting that Cleveland should add Shough, and some pundits believe the Browns will trade up late in the first round to acquire his services.

First-round picks have a fifth-year team option that can be added to the player’s contract, extending the discounted terms these deals can provide a franchise.

